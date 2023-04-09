Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.