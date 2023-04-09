Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

