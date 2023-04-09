iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

