BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

