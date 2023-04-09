PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

