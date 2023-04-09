PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,162 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $154,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

