Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.