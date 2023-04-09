Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 161 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $282.89 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $284.98. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.05.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

