American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

