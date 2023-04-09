New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $163.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Amgen worth $163,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 198,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,381,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

