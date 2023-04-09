Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.02. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.
In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
