Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

