Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

