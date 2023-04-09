Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

