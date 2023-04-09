Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 26,705 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $277,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

