New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $323.19 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,685,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,192,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $2,706,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $225.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

