First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $338,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

