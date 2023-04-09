Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,395 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $59,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.85.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

