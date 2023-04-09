2,157 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Shares of META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $225.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

