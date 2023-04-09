New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,461 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,461 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $423,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day moving average is $180.89. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

