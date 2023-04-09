Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.