Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.87 and its 200 day moving average is $303.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

