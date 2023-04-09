Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,643 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

