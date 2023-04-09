Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $490.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

