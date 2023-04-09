Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $446.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $498.45.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

