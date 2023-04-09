Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

