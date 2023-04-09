Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.