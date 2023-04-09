MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 4.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NYSE ABT opened at $104.93 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

