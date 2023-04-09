New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,224,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $97,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.