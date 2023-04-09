iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.15. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

