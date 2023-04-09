iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $123.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.