Center for Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

