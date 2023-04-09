Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

