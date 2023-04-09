Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

