Trellus Management Company LLC Buys New Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $132.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

