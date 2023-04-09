Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 382 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML opened at $657.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.80. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

