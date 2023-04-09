Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

