MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

