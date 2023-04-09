S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

