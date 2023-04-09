Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,475 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.