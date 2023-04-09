Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 188 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $242.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $218.99.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

