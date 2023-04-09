Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 217 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

