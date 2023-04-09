Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.04.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

