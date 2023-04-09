International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $143,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.