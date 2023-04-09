New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of BlackRock worth $116,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $685.96 and a 200-day moving average of $680.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.