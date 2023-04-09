Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $287.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average is $245.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $290.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

