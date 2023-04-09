Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $281.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $344.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

