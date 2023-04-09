Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Aflac stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.