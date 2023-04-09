New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $266.11 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $266,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO opened at $622.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $613.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

