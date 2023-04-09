Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Salesforce by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 933,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $123,725,000 after purchasing an additional 203,086 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,341.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 271,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 37,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $202.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

